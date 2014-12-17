BRIEF-Hanesbrands CEO Gerald Evans' FY 2016 total compensation was $9.2 mln
* CEO Gerald Evans' FY 2016 total compensation was $9.2 million - sec filing
LONDON Dec 17 A U.S.-bound United Airlines flight is returning to London's Heathrow airport following a maintenance issue, the airline said in a statement on Wednesday.
Flight UA28 to Newark, New Jersey, had been circling off the south coast of England for about two hours.
"United Airlines flight UA28...with 227 customers and a crew of 13 on board, is returning to Heathrow because of a maintenance issue," United said in a statement emailed to Reuters. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
* CEO Gerald Evans' FY 2016 total compensation was $9.2 million - sec filing
March 13 China's CDB Aviation Lease Finance may place further jet orders and make selective acquisitions as it expands globally after going public with an order for 30 Boeing airliners.
* Vaalco energy, inc. Announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results