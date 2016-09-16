UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
FRANKFURT, Sept 16 Germany's state-owned DFS has won a tender to become air traffic controller at Edinburgh Airport from April 2018, replacing Britain's NATS, it said on Friday.
The 10-year contract for DFS's UK unit Air Navigation Solutions (ANS) follows a win at London's Gatwick Airport, where it took over air traffic control in March.
Edinburgh Airport, owned by U.S.-based Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), is Britain's sixth largest and handles more than 11 million passengers a year. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by Jason Neely)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders