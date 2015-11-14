LONDON Nov 14 Britain's Gatwick Airport
evacuated its North Terminal as a precautionary measure due to
an incident, the London airport's twitter feed said on Saturday.
The evacuation came amid heightened security after attacks
in Paris left more than 120 people dead on Friday and Britain's
Prime Minister David Cameron convened a meeting of his
government's emergency response committee.
Britain's terrorism threat level stands at "severe", the
second highest category which means a militant attack is
considered highly likely.
Gatwick airport is the country's second busiest airport and
is situated about 30 miles south of London.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Jon Boyle)