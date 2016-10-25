LONDON Oct 25 Britain will conduct the required
public consultation on expanding Heathrow Airport in a "timely"
fashion, transport minister Chris Grayling said on Tuesday after
a government decision to build a new runway at the west London
site.
"There will be a full and proper consultation," Grayling
said. "That is the process we will follow, we will do it in as
timely a way as we can."
The government has previously said the whole approval
process would be completed by late 2017 or early 2018.
Grayling also said the government would be publishing new
evidence relating to the air quality implications of the project
in the coming days. He also said Heathrow had committed to using
British-made steel in the expansion.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and William James; editing by
Costas Pitas)