LONDON Feb 8 Britain's government should make a decision on where to build a new runway this summer, the transport minister said on Monday, dismissing concerns it could be further delayed by a referendum on the country's EU membership.

Prime Minister David Cameron could reach a deal over Britain's ties with the European Union at a summit later this month, paving the way for a public vote on membership of the bloc as soon as June.

Transport Minister Patrick McLoughlin said on Monday he did not think a June referendum would derail the current timetable for making a decision on expanding either Heathrow, Britain's busiest airport, or Gatwick, its second-busiest.

The decision has been repeatedly delayed.

"If the referendum is June 23, the date that has been talked about, then I think we still could be on target to make it (the decision) before the end of July," McLoughlin told a panel of lawmakers, adding that he did not know when the referendum would be.

"I very much hope that by the summer of this year we will have a location decision," he said.

Heathrow's campaign to build a new runway received a blow in December when the government delayed the politically charged decision to summer 2016, saying it needed to do more work on the environmental impact of expansion.

Few disagree that London needs a new runway to remain economically competitive, but its location has been disputed for over 25 years.

Heathrow, to the west of London, was recommended last year as the site for expansion by an independent commission which selected it over Gatwick, the alternative option to the south. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Stephen Addison)