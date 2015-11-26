LONDON Nov 26 Activists opposed to the
expansion of London's Heathrow Airport blocked an approach
tunnel on Thursday by chaining themselves to a parked vehicle,
sowing traffic chaos around Europe's busiest airport.
The airport said police were dealing with a protest in a
tunnel used by cars and taxis to access its terminals.
"We can confirm there is a protest taking place in the
inbound tunnel which is currently affecting traffic around the
central terminal area," Heathrow said in a statement.
Prime Minister David Cameron is due to make a decision
before the end of the year on whether to proceed with a
recommendation to build a new runway at Heathrow, a move which
would disappoint some local residents and climate change groups
who oppose airport expansion.
Protest group Plane Stupid said on their website that three
of its members parked a vehicle across the tunnel and locked
their bodies to it.
In July, activists from the same group delayed flights when
they chained themselves together on the runway.
(Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by James Davey)