LONDON Nov 26 Activists opposed to the
expansion of London's Heathrow Airport blocked an approach
tunnel on Thursday by chaining themselves to a parked vehicle,
bringing traffic chaos to Europe's busiest airport.
Police said they had arrested five people and removed three
vehicles from the tunnel, used by cars and taxis to access three
of Heathrow's five terminals.
Heathrow could be given the go-ahead to build a new runway
by Prime Minister David Cameron before the end of the year, in a
move which the airport and its supporters say will add new
flights and boost the economy.
But some local residents and climate change groups say
expansion will bring additional noise and air pollution.
Heathrow said on Thursday that traffic was affected, while
Transport for London warned of queues and delays in the area.
"We advise passengers to allow extra time getting to the
airport today. Our priority is to return to normal operations as
quickly as possible," Heathrow said in a statement.
Police said that they had now finished dealing with the
protest.
The airport, owned by Ferrovial, Qatar Holding,
China Investment Corp and others, was forced to cancel over a
dozen flights in July when activists from the Plane Stupid
group chained themselves together on the runway.
Claiming responsibility for Thursday's incident, Plane
Stupid said on their website that three of its members had
parked a vehicle across the tunnel and locked their bodies to
it.
(Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by Stephen Addison)