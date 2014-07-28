TORONTO, July 28 Canada's Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan said on Monday it plans to increase its ownership of Britain's Bristol Airport from the current 49 percent as Australian asset manager Macquarie Group reportedly shops for buyers for its 50 percent stake.

"We plan to increase our ownership, and in fact we feel that we are the right buyer, given our history and expertise. Bristol Airport is an asset in which we already hold a significant stake, so we know and understand it well," the pension fund's spokeswoman, Deborah Allan, said in an email to Reuters. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Chris Reese)