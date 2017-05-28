LONDON May 28 British Airways plans to fly all
long haul services from Heathrow on Sunday, but due to
overcrowding passengers will not be admitted to the airport
terminal until 90 minutes before their flight, chief executive
Alex Cruz said.
In a video statement posted on Twitter, Cruz said due to the
knock-on impact of disruptions on Saturday caused by a global
computer system failure, there would be delays and some short
haul flights would be cancelled from Heathrow.
He also asked passengers not to turn up to Heathrow too
early.
"Because of the numbers of people here customers are not
being admitted into Terminal 5 until 90 minutes before their
flight's scheduled departure," he said, adding that passengers
who decided not to fly would be able to rebook for dates until
the end of November or receive a full refund.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Alison Williams)