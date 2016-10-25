LONDON Oct 25 A committee of senior British
government ministers chaired by Prime Minister Theresa May on
Tuesday backed expanding Heathrow Airport, a BBC reporter said.
Heathrow, Europe's busiest airport, is battling with its
smaller rival Gatwick for the right to expand, after successive
governments failed to make a decision on a new runway due to
environmental and political protests.
The government is due to make an announcement to parliament
at 1130 GMT about which option it has decided to back.
"Source tells me Heathrow did get the nod in committee this
morning," BBC Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg said on Twitter.
Kuenssberg did not specify which of the two Heathrow options
the government had backed - building a new runway or expanding
one of its existing ones.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and William James; editing by
Kate Holton)