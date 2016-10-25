LONDON Oct 25 The British government's decision
to allow Heathrow Airport to expand is the clearest sign that
Britain is open for business following its vote to leave the
European Union, Transport Secretary Chris Grayling told
reporters on Tuesday.
"This is a really big decision for this country but it's
also the clearest sign post the referendum that this country is
very clearly open for business," he said.
Asked about disagreements within the government on the
choice of Heathrow, which is opposed by Foreign Secretary Boris
Johnson among others, Grayling said it would be impossible to
deliver such a project without some people disagreeing.
(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon and Costas Pitas; editing by
Sarah Young)