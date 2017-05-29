BERLIN May 29 British Airways said a
power surge that collapsed its IT systems, leading to travel
chaos for thousands of passengers over the weekend, was so
strong that it also knocked out its back-up systems, making them
ineffective.
"Once the disruption is over, we will carry out an exhaustive
investigation into what caused this incident, and take measures
to ensure it never happens again," the airline's chief
executive, Alex Cruz, said in a statement on Monday.
BA's operations were returning to normal on Monday and it
said it would fly more than 95 percent of its normal flight
schedule.
Cruz added BA would fully honour passengers' compensation
rights, as set out under EU regulations for delayed and
cancelled flights.
