May 29 London's Heathrow Airport said early on
Monday that there were still some disruptions to British Airways
flights from the airport following a global computer
system failure at the airline.
The airline resumed some flights from Britain's two biggest
airports on Sunday, but hundreds of passengers were still
waiting for hours at London Heathrow.
"We have mobilized additional Heathrow colleagues to assist
passengers at the terminals and give out free water and snacks,"
Heathrow said in a statement on Twitter.
The airport said earlier that further delays and
cancellations of BA flights were expected on Sunday and told
passengers not to travel to the airport unless they were
rebooked on other flights.
BA cancelled all its flights from Heathrow, Europe's busiest
airport, and Gatwick on Saturday after a power supply problem
disrupted its flight operations worldwide and also hit its call
centres and website.
