LONDON Oct 25 The chief executive of British Airways-owner IAG welcomed London's approval for a new runway at Heathrow, praising its plan to keep charges for airlines at close to current levels.

IAG boss Willie Walsh has long-said that his group's airlines, which include Heathrow's biggest airline British Airways, would look to expand elsewhere if a bigger Heathrow was to increase its fees.

Selecting Heathrow for expansion on Tuesday, the government said that the UK aviation regulator would work with Heathrow and the airlines to ensure the new runway plan is affordable and keeps landing charges paid by airlines close to current levels.

"The Government's directive to cap customer charges at today's level is fundamental," Walsh said.

"We will be vigilant in ensuring that Heathrow does not raise charges to benefit its shareholders to the detriment of the travelling public."

