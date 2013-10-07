LONDON Oct 7 Britain will need to build new
runways in southern England if it is to remain economically
competitive, the man tasked with investigating the issue for the
government said on Monday.
The British government last year set up the UK Airports
Commission, chaired by Howard Davies, to look into airport
capacity in southern England. It is due to publish a list of
potential schemes by the end of this year with the final report
due after the 2015 general election.
"Our provisional conclusion is that we will need some net
additional runway capacity in the south-east of England in the
coming decades," Davies said in his first speech for the
commission on Monday.
He added that the demands on Britain's airports were likely
to continue to grow "even if we take a more conservative view of
future aviation demand than the Department for Transport has in
the past."
Under pressure from green groups and from the Liberal
Democrat party, the junior partners in Britain's
Conservative-led coalition, the government overturned a decision
to build a third runway at Britain's Heathrow after it
came to power in 2010. It also ruled out expanding London's
smaller airports.
The idea of adding more runways in London is unpopular with
many voters - worried about aircraft noise, pollution and safety
- who live near the capital's airports because it would increase
the number of planes flying over densely populated areas.
Business groups such as the Confederation of British
Industry (CBI) have said British airports need to add capacity
for flights to fast-growing economies and could lose out to
airport hubs such as Frankfurt and Amsterdam in attracting
investment.
"To rely only on runways currently in operation (in the UK)
would be likely to produce a distinctly sub-optimal solution for
passengers, connectivity and the economy, and would also almost
certainly not be the best solution in terms of minimising the
overall carbon impact of flights and travel to and from
airports," added Davies.
Earlier this year Heathrow, London's largest airport,
outlined plans for a possible four-runway hub, while London's
Gatwick and Stansted also announced plans for new runways.
Davies said Britain needs a mechanism for managing the
carbon impacts of aviation if it is to hit the statutory carbon
targets approved by parliament in 2008.