By Kate Holton
LONDON Dec 10 Britain delayed on Thursday the
politically-charged decision on where to build a new airport
runway, prompting angry business leaders to accuse David
Cameron's government of putting short-term politics over the
long-term national interest.
The Prime Minister had promised to say by the end of the
year whether he backed a 23-billion-pound runway at Heathrow
Airport after a 3-year independent review named the site in
densely populated west London as the preferred location.
Instead Cameron's government said late on Thursday it needed
more information on the environmental impact before it could
sign off on an issue that has split the party and is already 25
years in the making.
A delay by around six months mean the final decision can now
be made after a London mayoral election in May, where the
Conservative candidate and the incumbent Boris Johnson are both
deeply opposed to a new runway at Heathrow.
"Business leaders will be tearing their hair out at the news
that, yet again, a decision on expanding the UK's airport
capacity has been delayed," Simon Walker, Director General of
the Institute of Directors, said in a statement.
The delay will give Cameron some respite from
environmentalists and voters in his traditional support base
around Heathrow, to the west of London, and Gatwick, the
alternative option to the south, who are against any expansion.
Cameron ruled out building a new runway at Heathrow Airport
in 2009 while campaigning for office, saying "no ifs, no buts",
leaving him personally vulnerable if the government opts for the
west London site.
"The case for aviation expansion is clear -- but it's
vitally important we get the decision right so that it will
benefit generations to come," said Transport Minister Patrick
McLoughlin.
"We will undertake more work on environmental impacts,
including air quality, noise and carbon."
The opposition Labour Party said Cameron had acted on
political calculations rather than concern for the environment
while the Scottish National Party said Cameron had "bottled it".
The issue of the environmental impact had been raised
earlier this month when a parliamentary committee said that
Heathrow should only be allowed to expand if it shows it can
comply with a set of conditions.
Those included a ban on night flights, a legal commitment on
air quality and a requirement for what is Europe's busiest
airport to demonstrate that an expanded Heathrow would be less
noisy than a two-runway Heathrow.
The airport said it was confident that expansion could be
delivered within the environmental limits while Gatwick, which
is still campaigning to be allowed to expand, said it was now
clear that its rival was no longer a viable option.
Heathrow, which is operating at full capacity, says a new
runway would add 100 billion pounds to the economy and more than
120,000 new jobs. Business groups say expansion is vital if
Britain is to keep up with the likes of Paris and Amsterdam in
building ties to emerging markets.
"We urgently need to increase our runway capacity to spur
trade growth, investment and job creation," said Carolyn
Fairbairn of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI).
"We cannot fall into the habit of simply commissioning new
evidence, instead of the Government taking the tough decisions
needed at the end of the process."
(Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by Elizabeth Piper and Toby
Chopra)