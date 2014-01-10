LONDON Jan 10 Heathrow Airport will have to cap
the prices it can charge airlines from April 2014, at a lower
than expected 1.5 percent below inflation, under a final ruling
from the industry's regulator.
London's Heathrow airport had submitted a plan to the UK's
Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) seeking to raise tariffs for
airlines by 4.6 percent above inflation, as measured by the
retail prices index (RPI), for the five years from April 2014.
Instead the regulator in October proposed not allowing
prices to rise by more than inflation. On Friday it said it had
decided to lower this even further, to 1.5 percent below RPI.
Heathrow, Britain's busiest airport whose owners include
Spain's Ferrovial and the sovereign wealth funds of
Qatar, China and Singapore, described the price cap as
draconian.