LONDON Dec 11 Britain's inability to decide
where to build a new airport runway after 25 years of
deliberation is the latest major infrastructure delay that risks
hurting investment in the world's fifth largest economy.
Prime Minister David Cameron, who had guaranteed a final
decision by the end of this year, has been accused of putting
short-term politics over long-term economic gain by delaying
approval until next year.
The decision on whether to build a new runway at Heathrow in
the densely populated west of London, or at Gatwick to the
south, will now come after the mayoral election in May.
The candidate for Cameron's Conservative Party had
threatened to resign if the government backed Heathrow, which an
independent report commissioned by the prime minister said was
the best place for expansion.
After the delay was announced, the boss of British Airways
parent IAG threatened to quit the company's base at
Heathrow.
"Some people may say that we have no other option," said
Willie Walsh. "Actually we do. We can develop our business via
Madrid which has spare capacity and Dublin where there are plans
for a cost-effective and efficient second runway."
Joanne Segars, head of national body the Pensions and
Lifetime Savings Association, said pension funds wanted to
invest in infrastructure.
"But for pension funds to be able to invest further they
need a pipeline of suitable projects and a stable planning
environment," she said.
Britain last built a new full-length runway in the southeast
of the country shortly after World War Two and successive
governments have failed to placate those living in the affluent
neighbourhoods that lie under the flight paths.
LOSING PASSENGERS
Research group Oxford Economics estimates that the aviation
sector contributes 52 billion pounds ($79 billion) to the
British economy, or 3.4 percent of gross domestic product.
But the two biggest airports, Heathrow and Gatwick, are
close to maximum capacity and losing passengers to booming hubs
like Dubai in the Gulf and Amsterdam's Schiphol.
Cameron ruled out a new runway at Heathrow in 2009, "no ifs,
no buts", but the government-appointed commission said earlier
this year that the west London site should expand.
On Thursday the government, which is split over the issue,
said it needed more research on the environmental impact which
should take around six months. On Friday the transport minister
said he was "hopeful" a decision could be reached next summer.
The constant delays to airport expansion mirror those
endured by other major infrastructure projects. Terminal 5 at
Heathrow was first proposed in the 1980s and opened in 2008
after the longest planning process in British history.
Crossrail, a cross-London mainline rail route was first
suggested in the 1940s, but it took until 2001 before a company
was formed to develop the scheme. It is due to start operating
in 2018.
The delay to the airport expansion also introduced more
uncertainty over the likely outcome. The Airports Commission had
selected Heathrow as the preferred option for a new runway but
the government merely said it accepted the need for a new runway
and that Gatwick remained in the running.
Heathrow said it remained confident that it would eventually
be chosen and said a new runway could be open by 2025.
($1 = 0.6572 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Paul Sandle and Sinead Cruise in
London and Victoria Bryan in Berlin; editing by Estelle Shirbon)