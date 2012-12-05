LONDON Dec 5 London's Stansted and Luton airports closed on Wednesday morning to clear their runways after snow hit parts of southern England overnight.

Stansted airport, some 30 miles northeast of London, closed its only runway early on Wednesday and said it expected to incur some delays.

"Flights are being held as we clear the runway of snow but we expect to re-open the runway soon," a spokesman for Stansted, London's third biggest airport, said on Wednesday. "The mornings are busiest at the airport so there could be a knock on effect and delays to flights this morning."

Luton airport, 35 miles north of central London, closed its only runway for an hour but said it had since re-opened.

"We shut the runway for around an hour to clear it of snow and de-ice it. There will be a few delays this morning but nothing serious," a Luton airport spokesman said.

British low-cost airline easyJet, the biggest operator at Luton, said it had seen little disruption at Luton but expected some delays at Stansted.

London's Heathrow, Gatwick and City airports said they were operating as usual.