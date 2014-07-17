By Jack Stubbs
| FARNBOROUGH, England, July 17
Once the preserve
of science fiction, a one-man flying machine is now a viable,
cost-effective option for the police and military, according to
UK manufacturer Parajet International.
Paramotors - which require pilots to use a parachute-shaped
glider and a motor-driven propeller strapped to their back -
have been popular among amateur flying enthusiasts and
extreme-sport fanatics for several years.
But Parajet, which began making paramotors over 10 years
ago, says they are becoming increasingly popular as a cheaper
alternative to light aircraft for police and military,
particularly in developing countries.
"In the Middle East and South America they're using them for
a multitude of different things," managing director Tom
Prideaux-Brune told Reuters at the Farnborough Airshow.
"Border patrol, search and rescue, aerial reconnaissance,
medical supply, anti-poaching operations - all sorts of
different things."
Prideaux-Brune said there was also interest from forces in
India and Pakistan, and that paramotors had been successfully
used by police in the United States to track down cannabis
farms, stolen vehicles and illegal dog-fighting rings.
"The reason that was really successful was because they had
a very minimal budget ... things like helicopters, they cost a
lot of money to run," he said.
"One person was able to take off and fly over a vast area of
woodland for two hours. They located the cannabis farms and then
simply called in the troops. Instead of 30-40 guys on the ground
sweeping an entire forest, it required just three. It's really
very efficient."
Parajet currently makes and sells around 300 paramotors a
year. Each "system" - which includes a glider, motor-driven
propeller harness, helmet and safety equipment - is built using
aircraft-grade aluminium and costs about 9,000 pounds ($15,400).
Although the technology is not new, Parajet says it is the
first company to produce paramotors to a military specification
and is targeting developing countries trying to make the most of
more modest defence and law-enforcement budgets.
"We're not saying 'Hey listen, a paramotor can do the job of
a helicopter.' What we're saying is that at certain times a
paramotor can be used as an appropriate, cheaper alternative,"
said Prideaux-Brune. "Don't send a dumper truck to do a
wheelbarrow's job."
Paramotors, which can be packed down into a compact kit for
storage in the back of a vehicle, can launch very quickly with
minimal space. They are capable of flying slowly at low
altitudes and are currently used by mountain search and rescue
teams to access remote locations.
Police are also looking to use them in built-up, urban areas
as a cheaper alternative to drones, said Prideaux-Brune.
"Something like the London Olympics, it would have been very
easy to have guys flying very high up, observing for danger," he
said.
But the British public are unlikely to see airborne
policemen flying overhead any time soon, as paramotors are best
suited to countries with settled, mainly dry weather.
"Sadly flying in heavy rain is not advisable," said
Prideaux-Brune. "Eventually the canvas will become very heavy
and wet, and that's not so good."
($1 = 0.5848 British Pounds)
(Editing by Mark Potter)