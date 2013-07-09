LONDON, July 9 British air traffic control
operator National Air Traffic Services (NATS) said that
operations were returning to normal after it fixed a technical
problem at its control centre.
NATS had restricted the number of aircraft flying across
southern England after it suffered a systems problem on Tuesday
morning.
"NATS has identified and corrected the technical problem
that has been affecting air traffic control systems in the south
of England," it said in a statement.
"Operations are now returning to normal and we are working
with the airports, airlines and Eurocontrol to clear the backlog
of flights to ensure disruption is kept to a minimum."
NATS, which handles about 5,300 flight movements every day,
said that outbound delays from the UK had generally been limited
to 20 minutes.
London's Heathrow airport, which is owned by Spanish group
Ferrovial, said that the NATS problem had caused some
delays on southbound departures.
Gatwick, London's second-largest airport behind Heathrow,
said it was experiencing minor delays to services heading to
Jersey, off the coast of France.