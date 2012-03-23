LONDON, March 23 Britain plans to introduce a minimum price for the sale of alcohol in England and Wales as part of an initiative to curb binge drinking and anti-social behavior, Home Secretary Theresa May said on Friday.

The plan would prevent supermarkets selling alcoholic drinks at deeply discounted prices and would result in significant increases in the price of some super-strength ciders and lager and cheap spirits.

"The problem is now so acute that we need to go further. We will therefore introduce a minimum unit price for alcohol," Home Secretary Theresa May said on Friday, adding the government would consult on what the level should be.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham)