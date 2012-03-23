(Repeats to link to snap)
LONDON, March 23 Britain plans to introduce a
minimum price for the sale of alcohol in England and Wales as
part of an initiative to curb binge drinking and anti-social
behavior, Home Secretary Theresa May said on Friday.
The plan would prevent supermarkets selling alcoholic drinks
at deeply discounted prices and would result in significant
increases in the price of some super-strength ciders and lager
and cheap spirits.
"The problem is now so acute that we need to go further. We
will therefore introduce a minimum unit price for alcohol,"
Home Secretary Theresa May said on Friday, adding the government
would consult on what the level should be.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham)