LONDON Nov 6 British treasury minister Danny
Alexander said on Sunday the euro zone crisis was hitting
business confidence, although the recent G20 summit in France
had made positive steps.
"Of course the situation in the euro zone is very serious,
it's one that has an affect on business confidence here," he
told BBC television.
"After all, three million jobs in the UK depend on our trade
with the European Union, and those people and those businesses
are affected by the uncertainty. Equally of course, having a
resolution to the euro zone crisis is in a sense the most
important thing that can happen to the UK economy this autumn."
(Reporting by Avril Ormsby; Editing by Erica Billingham)