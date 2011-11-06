LONDON Nov 6 British treasury minister Danny Alexander said on Sunday the euro zone crisis was hitting business confidence, although the recent G20 summit in France had made positive steps.

"Of course the situation in the euro zone is very serious, it's one that has an affect on business confidence here," he told BBC television.

"After all, three million jobs in the UK depend on our trade with the European Union, and those people and those businesses are affected by the uncertainty. Equally of course, having a resolution to the euro zone crisis is in a sense the most important thing that can happen to the UK economy this autumn." (Reporting by Avril Ormsby; Editing by Erica Billingham)