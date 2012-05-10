LONDON May 11 Britain's healthcare
cost-effectiveness body NICE has changed its mind on Allergan's
anti-wrinkle injection Botox and decided it is worth
paying for on the state-funded health service for some patients
suffering migraines.
Botox is licensed to prevent headaches in adults with
chronic migraine but the National Institute for Health and
Clinical Excellence (NICE) had previously said it was not
convinced of the value of funding the treatment on the country's
National Health Service (NHS).
In a reversal on Friday, NICE said that after asking
Allergan for more information, its independent committee was
issuing draft guidance recommending Botox, also known as
Botulinum toxin type A, as a treatment option for some patients.
"Chronic migraines are extremely debilitating and can
significantly affect a person's quality of life," said Carole
Longson, NICE's director of health technology evaluation.
"We are pleased that the committee has been able to
recommend Botox as a preventative therapy for those adults whose
headaches have not improved despite trying at least three other
medications and whose headaches are not caused by medication
overuse."
According to pricing and dosing information supplied by
Allergan, the total cost for treatment and administration of
treatment for a 12 week cycle is estimated at just over 349
pounds ($560), NICE's statement said.
Allergan said NICE's decision "means that headache
specialists in England and Wales will have a cost-effective,
well-tolerated and licensed prophylactic treatment to help
manage this debilitating condition".
The firm said in a statement that while there were an
estimated 700,000 adults in the UK with chronic migraine, only
20 percent of people with the condition were properly diagnosed.
It estimated that about a third of diagnosed patients with
chronic migraine had already tried three or more preventative
medications and may now be eligible for treatment with Botox.
NICE's guidance recommends Botox injections should be
stopped if a patient's headaches don't improve enough after two
treatment cycles, or if a patient's "headache days" have reduced
to fewer than 15 days a month over three consecutive months.
SANOFI'S JEVTANA REBUFFED
In a separate statement, NICE confirmed its decision not to
recommend use of Sanofi's prostate cancer drug Jevtana
on Britain's state health service, given its limited ability to
extend life, its side effects and its cost.
Jevtana is licensed for use in both Europe and the United
States after clinical trials showed it helped men with advanced
prostate cancer when given alongside the anti-inflammatory drug
prednisone.
NICE had previously recommended against funding Jevtana,
known generically as cabazitaxel, but that draft guidance was
appealed.
On Friday NICE said the appeal had failed. "Although
cabazitaxel can extend life for some patients, its price remains
well above what the independent committee appraising this drug
considered acceptable, given the benefits it offers," NICE's
chief executive Andrew Dillon said in the statement.
($1 = 0.6212 British pounds)
(Reporting by Kate Kelland; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)