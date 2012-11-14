* New Archbishop of Canterbury is conflict negotiator
* Skills crucial to moderate Anglican gay rights rows
* Oil career informs critical views on banks' ethics
By Tom Heneghan, Religion Editor
PARIS, Nov 14 Rowan Williams once said the next
Archbishop of Canterbury, spiritual leader of the fractious
Anglican wing of world Christianity, needs "the constitution of
an ox and the skin of a rhinoceros".
He overlooked the calm and patient negotiating skills that
probably helped his successor Justin Welby clinch the job.
Welby, 56, whose nomination was announced last Friday,
hardly seems an obvious choice to head the Church of England. He
started out in the oil business in France, had a late vocation
to the priesthood and became a bishop only last year.
His resume includes years of work as a crisis negotiator in
Africa, among separatists in the swamps of the Niger Delta and
Islamists in northern Nigeria.
Those skills, honed as head of Coventry Cathedral's Centre
for Reconciliation from 2002 to 2007, will be crucial in an
Anglican Communion that has come close to schism over gay rights
and a Church of England preparing to welcome women bishops.
The Coventry spirit of building new structures and fostering
reconciliation, as the city did with Germany after its
cathedral was destroyed by World War Two bombing, also
influences his work in a parliamentary commission examining the
banking sector.
"He is absolutely the right man at the right time," said
Canon Stephen Davis, a former Coventry staffer who endured
hardship and death threats accompanying Welby in Africa. "He has
exactly what's needed to head the Anglican church and Anglican
Communion."
Williams acknowledged these traits when he said Welby would
"bring to this office both a rich pastoral experience and a keen
sense of international priorities, for Church and world".
ANGLICAN ANGUISH
Williams knows how important that "keen sense" will be. A
theologian and poet at heart, Williams anguished over the
conflict within Anglicanism during his 10 years in a post with
prestige but no direct authority over the wider Communion.
With about 80 million faithful, the Communion - a loose
association of 38 member churches around the globe - shares
third place in world Christianity with other large denominations
such as the Lutherans and the Reformed churches.
Only the Roman Catholics, with 1.2 billion members, and the
250-million strong Orthodox churches are larger.
Soon after Williams took office in 2003, the Episcopal
Church - the U.S. branch of the Anglican Communion - ordained
its first openly gay bishop. Conservative churches in the
developing world, mostly Africa, revolted against what they
called an un-Biblical abomination.
Over the years, the Communion's so-called "Global South" -
where the majority of Anglicans now live - created a parallel
group and supported conservatives in North America who opposed
gay bishops and growing approval there for same-sex marriage.
"Rowan Williams was perceived as socially liberal from the
get-go, so he had a problem gaining the trust of the Global
South," said Paul Bickley, senior researcher at the Theos
religion think tank in London.
When he seemed to give in to the critics and try to slow the
reformist Americans and Canadians, Williams lost the liberals'
confidence as well. His proposed solution of creating more
centralised authority for the Communion died when his own Church
of England rejected it.
NOT FLUSTERED
Welby, the outgoing Bishop of Durham, arrives as the 105th
Archbishop of Canterbury with none of Williams's baggage.
"Justin has never come across as a person trying to impose a
point of view," Davis said.
His method in conflict negotiation is to hear everyone out,
take risks - even to his own life - to show he respects their
concerns and patiently build trust until common ground emerges.
"Justin is very good at being sensitive to the right time to
broach difficult issues," Davis said. In the Niger Delta, Welby
found rebel groups with "conflict fatigue" who sought his help
in finding a way out of their deadlocked struggle with the
Nigerian government.
"It's a little like that in the Church," Davis said. "It's
so distracted by internal problems it may have lost the plot."
Jim Naughton, communications adviser to Episcopal bishops in
the United States, said Welby's African experience would stand
him well in relations with the Global South churches.
Two important African provinces, Nigeria and Kenya, have
said they will campaign to have the Archbishop of Canterbury
pushed aside as head of the Communion in favour of a leader
elected by the group's 38 member churches.
Naughton saw little hope for that initiative. "He's not
going to fluster," he said. "He's negotiated with rebels in
Nigeria at gunpoint. He's not going to be put off by other
prelates in purple shirts."
Neither man could say exactly where Welby will lead the
Church and the Communion after his installation next March, but
both were sure he had better chances than Williams to find the
common ground. "Anyone who thinks he knows what that is,
doesn't," Davis said. "You have to have an open mind. If the
different sides think you have a plan, you're out."
After his initial meeting with journalists on Friday, Welby
was not immediately available for comment on his plans.
OILMAN, PRIEST, ETHICIST
Welby attended the elite private school Eton, then studied
law and economics at Cambridge, but prefers to be defined as a
Christian rather than as the product of a privileged education.
His first career was in oil, first for Elf Aquitaine in
Paris for five years, then six years as treasurer for the
London-based exploration company Enterprise Oil.
"Treasury teaches you to be decisive," Welby told an
interviewer in mid-2011. "Markets don't allow you to hang about
and vacillate."
In ministry, he mixed this business acumen with the
principles of Catholic social teaching whose focus on commerce
for society's common good, he says, has influenced him greatly.
His theology dissertation was entitled "Can Companies Sin?"
and he has written about the ethics of the derivatives contracts
he once traded.
In a speech in Zurich on business ethics last month, Welby
said patching up the financial system that collapsed in 2008
would be as senseless as rebuilding Coventry Cathedral on its
ruins. As in Coventry, w h e re a modern cathedral stands next to
the mediaeval ruined shell, a new financial structure is needed.
"We need to build from the ruins something that looks as if
it helps people, rather than being there for people to help it,"
he said.
"The industry was referred to as financial services, but in
fact it served nothing," he added. "We can only replace it with
something that is dedicated to the support of human society, to
the common good and to solidarity."
GRILLING A BANK BOSS
Welby is one of 26 Anglican bishops that have seats in the
upper chamber of parliament, the House of Lords, and sits on the
Commission on Banking Standards. At a hearing this week, Welby
showed he is not always the soft-spoken mediator.
Welby grilled the chief executive of the Royal Bank of
Scotland, a bank with vast assets which taxpayers bailed out
during the crisis, for failing to mention social responsibility
in introductory remarks at the hearing.
"What is the duty of an enormous bank like yours -
approaching 100 percent of GDP, well into the hundreds of
billions of pounds - what is your duty to society, and why
didn't you mention it?" he asked RBS boss Stephen Hester.
When Hester said RBS served its savers and shareholders and
paid its taxes, the bishop dismissed that as "motherhood and
apple pie" and asked for "a bit more penetrating analysis of
what your duty is to society".
In his Zurich speech, Welby offered no overall plan for
banking reform but suggested state support should be "limited
only to those banks and financial institutions that have a clear
and explicit social value".
Banks with a social purpose could enjoy "an easier tax
regime and lighter regulatory touch", he said.
His criticism of the banks has led him to support the Occupy
protest movement against inequality that started near New York's
Wall Street and spread far beyond. "Occupy reflects a
deep-seated sense there is something wrong and we need to think
very hard about what's wrong," he told another interviewer last
July.
The Occupy movement exposed divisions within the Church over
whether to clear a protest camp outside St Paul's Cathedral in
London.
HARD TO LABEL
Welby comes from Anglicanism's evangelical wing, in contrast
to his liberal Anglo-Catholic predecessor. Before entering the
priesthood in 1989 he was a lay leader at Holy Trinity Brompton,
a London church known worldwide for its popular Alpha courses to
bring non-believers into the faith.
But this does not automatically mean a close link to
conservative politics, as with many U.S. evangelicals. Welby
supports women bishops in the Church of England and some of his
positions on economic issues echo those of the political left.
He has supported the Church's opposition to the legalisation
of same-sex marriage, as planned by the Conservative government.
Given the divisive role of gay issues at home and abroad, he
acknowledged the differing views of lesbian, gay, bisexual and
transgender church members. After his nomination, Welby said he
would have to "listen very attentively to the LGBT communities
and examine my own thinking prayerfully and carefully".
What stands out in his pastoral record in Coventry and
Liverpool, where he was dean of the cathedral, is that the
congregations grew wherever he worked.
"It's hard to put a label on him," Davis said. Whenever he
returned from Africa to Coventry, he recalled, Welby enjoyed
reconnecting with traditional Anglican liturgy and vestments.
"At the same time, Justin has great sympathy with Holy
Trinity Brompton, which is really vibrant, incredibly modern -
some would say Pentecostal," he added.
In the last analysis, Davis said, he would simply count
Welby among Christians "who want to reach out and grow the
Kingdom of God here on Earth".
OPAQUE NOMINATION
When Williams announced he would leave his post in late 2012
for an academic post at Cambridge University, the Church of
England announced that nominations for his successor could be
emailed to abc.vacancy@churchofengland.org by the end of April.
That was one of the few public aspects of the secretive
selection process by a commission of 16 bishops, priests and lay
Anglicans, who finally picked a preferred candidate and
alternative for Prime Minister David Cameron to choose.
No details of their meetings were announced and no details
of their deliberations leaked out, but they were clearly
deadlocked in September, when a decision had been expected.
Several other possible candidates were mentioned in Church
circles, including John Sentamu, the Ugandan-born Archbishop of
York, and London Bishop Richard Chartres.
The first sign Welby had got the nod was when bookmakers
suspended betting on him last Tuesday following a wave of wagers
on his name that seemed to be inspired by a leak. "It's a very
strange feeling when you find yourself having odds quoted on you
at a bookie," Welby said later.
Peter Ould, a religious commentator and Anglican priest,
dismissed any suggestion that Welby's nomination was without
intrigue, although it did fall short of the drama that has
surrounded some elections of Roman Catholic popes.
"If someone tries to be super-spiritual and say it is not
political, they are not living in the real world," said Ould.
"It is not quite as Machiavellian as a papal conclave, but it
has its moments."