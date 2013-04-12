LONDON, April 12 Britain's consumer watchdog has
launched a probe into whether young people are being unfairly
pressured into buying extra content on supposedly free online
games, amid media reports of children running up bills of
hundreds of pounds without their parents' knowledge.
The investigation by the Office of Fair Trading (OFT) will
look at the many games that are free to sign up to but incur
charges afterwards.
Some of them offer the opportunity to "upgrade" free
accounts through paid-for membership, providing more access than
with the free account. Others encourage purchases to speed up
game play or to give access to extra features.
In particular, the OFT will consider whether these apps push
children to buy something or to pester their parents or other
adults for it.
"We are concerned that children and their parents could be
subject to unfair pressure to purchase when they are playing
games they thought were free, but which can actually run up
substantial costs," said Cavendish Elithorn, OFT Senior Director
for Goods and Consumer, adding that the OFT is not seeking to
ban in-game purchases.
The OFT will look into whether the full cost of some of
these games is made clear when they are first downloaded.
The BBC reported the case of five-year-old schoolboy Danny
Kitchen, from Bristol, who managed to rack up charges of more
than 1,700 pounds last month while playing the Zombies versus
Ninjas game on his parents' iPad. The money has since been
refunded by Apple.
In January, regulator PhonePayPlus said it had seen a
fourfold increase in complaints related to children and mobile
apps and warned parents of the potential costs of initially free
applications.
The OFT said it was unable to say which companies it was
investigating and that no assumption should be made that any of
them have broken the law.
(Reporting By Dasha Afanasieva; eiting by Stephen Addison)