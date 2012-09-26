* Church of England to choose new Archbishop of Canterbury
By Peter Griffiths
LONDON, Sept 26 Church of England officials met
in secret on Wednesday to choose the next Archbishop of
Canterbury, a centuries-old role with the modern task of
preventing 80 million Anglicans worldwide from splitting over
gay marriage and women bishops.
The new church leader must reconcile modernists and
traditionalists, and stem a long-term decline in church
attendance, a difficult juggling act that some see as a poisoned
chalice.
Outgoing Archbishop Rowan Williams, 62, a self-confessed
"old hairy lefty" who opposed the Iraq war, said his successor
as head of the global Anglican Communion will need "the
constitution of an ox and the skin of a rhinoceros".
"It'd be hard to find somebody more unifying than Rowan
Williams, and yet he hasn't managed to hold it together," Paul
Handley, editor of the Church Times newspaper, told Reuters.
"Under him, there have been two significant changes: one is
the growth of secularism ... and the other is greater division
in the church over issues like women bishops, women priests and
gay weddings."
The arcane process of selecting the 105th Archbishop of
Canterbury is wrapped in layers of protocol perhaps unsurprising
for a role with roots going back 1,400 years.
Meeting for three days behind closed doors at a secret
location, a 16-member panel of bishops, church members and lay
people will pick a preferred candidate and a reserve choice.
They will give the two names to Prime Minister David Cameron
who will forward the name of the preferred candidate to Queen
Elizabeth, supreme governor of the Church of England. Once she
approves the candidate, Cameron's Downing Street office will
make the announcement next week, possibly on Wednesday.
The new archbishop will earn about 74,000 pounds ($120,000)
a year and have lodgings in the Old Palace in Canterbury,
southeast England, and the historic riverside Lambeth Palace in
London. His tenure will last until retirement at 70 or until he
decides to move on.
FAVOURITES
The winner will be under pressure to prevent the Anglican
world from being torn apart over homosexuality and same-sex
unions. Greater tolerance on those issues among some in Britain
and the United States has angered conservatives in areas with
growing congregations, such as Nigeria.
One of the favourites to replace Williams is the Bishop of
Durham Justin Welby, 56, a former oil executive who trained as a
priest after the death of his infant daughter in a car crash.
He sits on a panel set up by the government to investigate
the fixing of the Libor (interbank) borrowing rate.
Perhaps the best known candidate is the Archbishop of York
John Sentamu, 63, a straight-talking traditionalist and the
church's second most senior cleric. Born in Uganda, he fled to
Britain after being detained and beaten under dictator Idi Amin.
He writes a column for Rupert Murdoch's top-selling Sun
tabloid, a newspaper better known for its daily picture of a
topless woman on page three.
Other frontrunners include the Bishop of Coventry
Christopher Cocksworth, 53, a father of five who is a popular
figure among more liberal members of the church.
The main traditionalist candidate is the Bishop of London
Richard Chartres, 65, who opposed the blessing in Anglican
churches of "civil partnerships", a formula that gives same-sex
couples legal recognition.
The successor to the scholarly Williams will be enthroned in
a grand ceremony at Canterbury Cathedral, where St Augustine
began England's conversion to Christianity in 597 AD.
The Reverend George Pitcher, who advised Williams on public
relations, said the next archbishop should reform the role to
make it more manageable.
"The job as it currently stands can't be a job that anybody
in their right mind would want to do," he told the BBC. "It's
probably a debilitating and depressing prospect becoming
Archbishop of Canterbury precisely because the job is undoable."