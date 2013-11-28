Nov 28 Argentina triggered a fresh diplomatic
row with Britain on Thursday over the disputed Falkland Islands
after the country's Congress passed a law that establishes
criminal sanctions for the "illegal exploration" of hydrocarbons
in the Argentine continental shelf, according to the Guardian
newspaper.
The newspaper cited a statement provided by the Argentine
embassy in London that said "the law provides for prison
sentences for the duration of up to 15 years; fines equivalent
to the value of 1.5 million barrels of oil; the banning of
individuals and companies from operating in Argentina; and the
confiscation of equipment and any hydrocarbons that would have
been illegally extracted".
In its response, the British Foreign Office said, "The UK
government unequivocally supports the right of the Falkland
Islanders to develop their natural resources for their own
economic benefit."
"Argentine domestic law does not apply to the Falkland
Islands or South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, which
are UK overseas territories," the Foreign Office said.
It said that hydrocarbons activities by companies operating
on the continental shelf of the Falkland Islands are regulated
by legislation of the Falkland Islands government, and in
accordance with the United Nations Convention of the Law of the
Sea.
British media reports said the Argentine embassy had already
sent more than 200 letters to companies directly or indirectly
involved and warning them they are liable to administrative,
civil and criminal actions.
The Guardian reported that the London Stock Exchange and
investment banks assessing equity values of oil explorers have
also been sent such letters.
About 650 Argentines and 255 Britons were killed in the 1982
war that started after Argentinean forces invaded the islands,
prompting Britain's prime minister at the time, Margaret
Thatcher, to dispatch a naval task force to retake them.
Most Argentines think the islands - known as the Malvinas in
Spanish - rightfully belong to the South American country and
they remain a potent national symbol that unites political foes.
(Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Marguerita
Choy)