LONDON Jan 3 Argentine President Cristina
Fernandez called for talks with Britain over the disputed
Falkland Islands in an open letter to Prime Minister David
Cameron published in British newspapers on Thursday.
Britain and Argentina fought a 10-week war in 1982 over the
remote South Atlantic islands, which are part of Britain's
self-governing overseas territories.
Fernandez has marked the 30th anniversary of the conflict
with a sustained diplomatic campaign to assert Argentina's
sovereignty claim.
The Falklands cause is a popular rallying cry in Argentina
but the stakes have also been raised by oil exploration in the
waters around the islands.
In her open letter, Fernandez accused Britain of breaching
United Nations resolutions urging the two countries to negotiate
a solution to the dispute over the Falklands, known in Argentina
as Las Malvinas.
"The question of the Malvinas Islands is also a cause
embraced by Latin America and by a vast majority of peoples and
governments around the world that reject colonialism," Fernandez
wrote.
Britain's Foreign Office rejected Fernandez's call for
negotiations, sticking to London's long-established stance that
the approximately 3,000 people of the Falkland Islands had
chosen to be British.
"There are three parties to this debate, not just two as
Argentina likes to pretend. The islanders can't just be written
out of history," the Foreign Office said.
"As such, there can be no negotiations on the sovereignty of
the Falkland Islands unless and until such time as the islanders
so wish."
The islanders are due to vote this year in a referendum on
whether they want to stay part of Britain's self-governing
overseas territories. They are expected to vote overwhelmingly
in favour of the status quo.
Fernandez said her open letter was timed to coincide with
the 180th anniversary of the day when Argentina was "forcibly
stripped" of the islands in what she called a "blatant exercise
of 19th century colonialism".
Noting that the islands were located 14,000 km (8,700 miles)
from London, Fernandez accused Britain of expelling Argentines
from the islands and carrying out a "population implantation
process".
Britain disputes that version of history. It says no
civilian population was expelled from the Falklands on or after
Jan. 3, 1833.