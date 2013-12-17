LONDON Dec 17 Britain accused the Argentine
government on Tuesday of talking up a dispute over the
sovereignty of the Falkland Islands to try to divert voters'
attention away from the South American country's severe economic
problems.
Tensions in the decades-old feud are running high ahead of
2015 elections due in both countries and have been stirred by a
row about over whether Argentina has the right to stop oil and
gas firms drilling near the islands.
Foreign Office minister Mark Simmonds told a parliamentary
committee on Tuesday that the spat was being used by Argentina's
government to distract voters from domestic financial problems.
"I certainly believe that part of the Kirchner government's
rhetoric is to try and create a distraction to the ... huge
economic problems they have in Argentina," Simmonds said,
referring to the administration of President Cristina Fernandez.
Argentina, South America's third-biggest economy, has
long-term high inflation and dwindling foreign currency
reserves.
The Falkland Islands, 300 miles off the Argentine coast, are
classed as a British Overseas Territory, but Argentina also
lays claim to them. More than three decades after Argentina
tried to invade the Falklands, the sovereignty debate elicits a
nationalistic reaction from voters in both countries.
Although it was unusual for a minister to voice the
sentiment, the Foreign Office said Simmonds' remarks were
consistent with the government's views on Argentina. The
Argentine embassy in London did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.