LONDON Dec 18 Argentina summoned Britain's
ambassador in Buenos Aires for a meeting about a row over oil
and gas drilling in the waters around the disputed Falkland
Islands, a British spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
Decades-old tensions between the two countries over the
sovereignty of the South Atlantic archipelago have escalated in
recent weeks after Argentina introduced a law seeking to block
London-listed firms from drilling for oil and gas there.
"Following the UK protest about Argentina's attempt to
criminalise hydrocarbons activity around the Falkland Islands,
our ambassador to Argentina met Deputy Foreign Minister
(Eduardo) Zuain yesterday," a Foreign Office spokeswoman said.
The Argentine embassy in London said in a statement that
Zuain had summoned the ambassador to reject a British complaint
over the hydrocarbons law.
Argentina defended the validity of its legislation, saying
Britain was relying on "purported rights" over the Malvinas -
the name Argentines use for the Falkland Islands, a British
Overseas Territory.
"The Argentine Government rejects the attempt by the United
Kingdom to promote and authorise the exploration and
exploitation of renewable and non-renewable natural resources in
the area subject to the sovereignty dispute," a letter from the
Argentine government given to the British ambassador said.
On Tuesday, Mark Simmonds, a British Foreign Office
minister, accused Argentina of talking up the sovereignty
dispute to distract voters from domestic economic problems
before an election in 2015.
(Reporting by William James; Editing by Andrew Osborn and
Alistair Lyon)