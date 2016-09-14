LONDON, Sept 14 Britain and Argentina have
agreed to work together towards removing measures restricting
the oil and gas industry, shipping and fishing around the
disputed Falkland Islands, Britain's Foreign Office said on
Wednesday.
The two countries fought a war in 1982 over the British-run
islands in the South Atlantic, known in Argentina as Las
Malvinas, and the issue has continued to cause tensions in the
two countries' relationship.
The Foreign Office said London and Buenos Aires had agreed
their first positive statement about South Atlantic issues since
1999.
It said the discussions that had taken place did not affect
the sovereignty issue and Britain remained clear in its support
of the islanders, the majority of whom want the islands to
remain under British control.
(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Kate Holton)