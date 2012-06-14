* Fernandez in rare appearance at UN decolonization panel
* Falklanders accuse Argentina of bullying, plan plebiscite
* Meeting held on 30th anniversary of end of Falkland War
UNITED NATIONS, June 14 Argentina's President
Cristina Fernandez made a highly unusual appearance at a U.N.
decolonization committee on Thursday where she argued that the
Falklands Islands are Argentine territory and should not be
under British rule.
Fernandez's decision to speak to a committee that is
typically the realm of mid-ranking diplomats is the latest move
in her wide-ranging diplomatic offensive to assert her country's
claims to the islands, known in Spanish as Las Malvinas, which
are part of Britain's self-governing overseas territories.
U.N. envoys said Fernandez had asked the Special Committee
on Decolonization to hold a session on the islands on June 14,
the 30th anniversary of Britain's victory in 1982 in a 10-week
war over the Falklands that ended Argentina's brief occupation
there and led to the collapse of its military dictatorship.
Fernandez told the committee the fact that the Falklands
remain under British rule and are not part of Argentina is "an
affront to the world which we all dream of."
"How can it be part of British territory when it's 14,000
miles away?" she asked.
Fernandez, who spoke for nearly an hour, repeated Buenos
Aires' allegations that Britain has militarized the southwest
Atlantic in recent months, a charge London has denied.
Earlier Fernandez met with U.N. Secretary-General Ban
Ki-moon, who reiterated his offer to mediate in Argentina's
dispute with Britain if the two sides request it, Ban's press
office said. Britain says it will agree to talks only if the
3,000 islanders want them - something they show no sign of
doing.
Roger Edwards, a member of the Falkland Islands' Legislative
Assembly, told the committee the Falklanders' right of
self-determination was guaranteed under the U.N. charter and
would be exercised in a referendum early next year on whether to
keep British rule for the South Atlantic islands.
"Today, therefore, all that we ask for is the right to
determine our own future without having to endure the
belligerent and bullying tactics of a neighboring country," he
said. He also cited an opinion poll that found 96 percent of the
islanders wanted to keep British rule.
BRITAIN READY TO DEFEND FALKLANDS
Edwards accused Argentina of waging "economic warfare
against the people of the Falkland Islands."
He said Buenos Aires has banned charter flights through
Argentine airspace, threatened to intercept shipping and
attempted to persuade other South American countries to refuse
lawful entry of Falkland Islands-registered ships.
Edwards further accused Argentina of trying to "harm and
damage our hydrocarbons industry" and attempting to damage its
fishing and tourism industries.
The decolonization committee, which is known as "C-24" at
the United Nations, adopted a non-binding resolution sponsored
by a number of Latin American states that was similar to ones
adopted in previous years. It calls on Argentina and Britain to
enter into negotiations on the islands.
Prime Minister David Cameron warned Argentina on Thursday
that London was "ready and willing" to defend the Falkland
Islands.
Cameron also accused the Argentine government of
"aggression" and said there would be "absolutely no negotiation"
over sovereignty of the tiny islands about 300 miles (480 km)
off the Argentine coast.
Tensions between the two countries have escalated in recent
months, especially since British companies have started to carry
out offshore oil exploration.
While trying to build support for Argentina's stance in
Latin America and elsewhere, Fernandez's government has also
sought to disrupt oil exploration in the Falklands with legal
threats and shipping curbs.
The Falklands are among the scattered remnants of the once
mighty British Empire, which towered over 19th century history
but faded into decline after World War Two.
Argentina argues it is absurd for Britain to have control of
land so far from its own shores, accusing London of maintaining
"colonial enclaves."
