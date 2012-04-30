* New Argentine envoy tackles Hague over islands
* UK will not negotiate sovereignty unless backed by
islanders
By Adrian Croft
LONDON, April 30 Argentina's new ambassador to
London ambushed Britain's foreign minister over the disputed
Falklands Islands on Monday, asking him at a public meeting
whether he was ready to "give peace a chance" by opening talks
on the islands' future.
Alicia Castro, formerly Argentina's ambassador to Venezuela,
took up her post in London in March, just as tensions escalated
between Britain and Argentina 30 years after they went to war
over the South Atlantic islands, known in Spanish as Las
Malvinas.
Castro's appointment to a post left vacant since 2008 is
part of a drive by Buenos Aires to push the Falklands issue back
up the international agenda.
Setting aside diplomatic niceties, Castro tackled British
Foreign Secretary William Hague on the subject as he launched
Britain's annual world review of human rights at a ceremony
attended by diplomats, journalists and rights activists in the
opulent surroundings of Lancaster House in London.
"Seeing that the United Nations and the international
community and a large group of Nobel prize winners urge both
countries to (start) negotiations in order to find a pacific and
permanent resolution, my question is: Are you ready for
dialogue? Are we going to give peace a chance?" she asked as
Hague took questions from the audience.
A flustered Hague, sensing that Castro was about to make a
long statement, interrupted her several times, pressing her to
ask a question before cutting her short with: "Thank you. That's
enough. Stop."
President Cristina Fernandez has launched a wide-ranging
diplomatic offensive to assert Argentina's claims to the
islands, accusing Britain of maintaining "colonial enclaves" and
calling on London to open sovereignty talks.
SELF-DETERMINATION
Britain says it will agree to talks only if the 3,000
islanders want them - something they show no sign of doing.
Answering Castro, Hague said: "Self-determination is a basic
political right of the people of the Falkland Islands ... You
can count on us always, permanently, to stand by that right."
After Argentina invaded on April 2, 1982, Britain sent a
naval task force and recaptured the islands after a 10-week war,
with the loss of 255 British and 650 Argentine lives.
In the run-up to this year's 30th anniversary of the war,
Argentina has protested to the United Nations over British
"militarisation" of the South Atlantic and has threatened to sue
companies involved in oil exploration off the Falklands.
Argentine sculptor Adolfo Perez Esquivel and six other Nobel
peace laureates last month signed a letter urging Britain to
negotiate on the sovereignty of the Falklands.
Castro told reporters later that Hague had not answered her
question. "You cannot say that you are so good at human rights
and democracy if you are not open for dialogue," she said.
Self-determination did not apply to the Falkland islanders,
she said. "Self-determination is not a right that every country
has or every population has. A province in my country cannot
decide if they want to belong to China," she said.
Asked if she intended to make a habit of appearing at
Hague's public events to ask him about the Falklands, Castro
laughed and said: "You wait and see".
Castro met a junior British foreign minister, Jeremy Browne,
last week and handed over notes requesting talks with Britain on
air links with the Falklands and South Atlantic fisheries.
Britain maintains that the Falklands are self-governing and
that Argentina must talk to the islanders about such matters.
London has controlled the islands since 1833. Argentina has
claimed the territory since that date, saying it inherited it
from Spain on independence and that Britain expelled an
Argentine population from the islands.
