LONDON, April 17 Britain said on Thursday it was considering tightening its rules governing the sale of weapons overseas by drawing up a public register of approved arms brokers.

Campaigners and lawmakers scrutinising arms export policy argue that Britain should strengthen its control of who is allowed to arrange weapons deals to cut the supply of military goods to those who use them to commit human rights abuses.

On Thursday the government took the first step towards tightening its regulations by requesting views from brokers, defence firms and campaigners on whether a register would help enforce existing export rules and raise industry standards.

"Government has a responsibility to ensure military exports are robustly controlled," Business Secretary Vince Cable said. "Introducing a public register could help increase both transparency and accountability so I am keen to hear views on all sides of the argument."

British companies must already obtain a licence from the government before exporting any military goods. Membership of any new register would be required to get an export licence, and members may also be required to undertake training, the government said. The consultation is due to close in May.

"Half the problem with the unscrupulous arms trade is that its so shrouded in secrecy," said Anna Macdonald, Head of Arms Controls at Oxfam. "Having a register would ... enable greater scrutiny of arms deals taking place." (Reporting by William James; editing by Andrew Roche)