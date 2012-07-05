* Britain to restructure and shrink army
* Government plans to boost role of reservists
By Mohammed Abbas
LONDON, July 5 Britain's defence secretary hit
back on Thursday at accusations that cuts to army numbers put
the country at risk and reduced its standing as military power,
as he outlined a major shake-up of the force's structure.
Philip Hammond said Britain's army, whose regular trained
members will be cut to 82,000 from 102,000 by 2020 to save
money, would still be able to deploy a similar-sized force to
that sent to Afghanistan.
"Despite what you read in some of your papers, people could
be forgiven for thinking that we are nowhere in the military
pecking order. We do have the fourth-largest defence budget in
the world and the army is one of the top-performing armies in
the world and will remain so," he told reporters.
Hammond plans to shift the army away from what he said were
the "predictable" duties of Afghanistan, from which Britain
plans to withdraw the bulk of its 9,500 troops by 2015, to a
more flexible force more able to deal with contingencies.
Under the plan, the army will be split into three broad
divisions: a high-readiness "reaction force", an "adaptable
force" held at a lower readiness and a "force troops" division
to provide specialist support.
"Part of the design specification for this (restructuring)
is the continued ability to deploy a brigade-sized force on a
continuing operation indefinitely as we have done in
Afghanistan," Hammond said.
Hammond aims to make up for cuts to the regular army by
doubling the number of reservists to 30,000 and boosting their
training and responsibilities. By 2020, he expects the combined
army of regular soldiers and reservists to reach 120,000.
However, doubts remain whether employers will spare workers
for long deployments and whether reservists can really
substitute for professional soldiers.
"It is inconceivable that there won't be an impact on force
projection .... Today's plans may provide flexible forces, but
it's far from certain that they will provide sustainable
military utility," opposition Labour Party defence spokesman Jim
Murphy told parliament.
Britain outlined an ambitious plan to restructure its
military in a 2010 review which saw equipment programmes and
personnel numbers slashed, as part of an effort to tackle a big
budget deficit and chaotic and bloated defence expenditure.
In the review, the government said it would be more
"selective" about future military deployments, and that it would
be able to take part in one enduring operation like the
Afghanistan or Iraq wars, but not two simultaneously.
Former army chief Richard Dannatt told the BBC the army cuts
carried risks.
"Predicting the future is very difficult, strategic shocks
happen, we often don't get it right so let's hope that the next
decade is a rather more peaceful decade than the last, but I
wouldn't bet on it," he said.
(Additional reporting by Li-mei Hoang; editing by Andrew Roche)