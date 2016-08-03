UPDATE 1-Handbag maker Coach's quarterly profit jumps 17 pct
Jan 31 Coach Inc posted a 17.4 percent rise in quarterly profit as the company cut back on discounting in the United States while selling more handbags in China and Japan.
LONDON Aug 3 A display of more than 100 works by British artist J.M.W. Turner opened at London's Tate Britain on Wednesday following an international touring exhibition of his paintings.
Oil paintings such as "Norham Castle - Sunrise" (1845) and "Peace - Burial at Sea" (1842) are back on show in the British capital after featuring in a North American tour last year.
The art museum said the new display also features Turner's self-portrait, which will feature on the Bank of England's new 20-pound note.
(Writing By Marie-Louise Gumuchian)
LONDON, Jan 31 European shares headed for their third straight month of gains on Tuesday, underpinned by a rally in British online supermarket Ocado and Swedish engineer Alfa Laval after encouraging earnings updates.
Jan 31 Harley-Davidson Inc said motorcycle shipments for 2016 fell short of its estimates and the company forecast shipments for this year to be flat to down modestly.