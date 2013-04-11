By Li-mei Hoang
LONDON, April 11 Garden sheds, tin cans and
other everyday objects form the backbone of a new show by
British sculptor Rachel Whiteread which celebrates the simple
things we take for granted in life.
"Detached", which runs from April 11 to May 25 at London's
Gagosian Gallery, is the culmination of three years' work and
marks a departure for Whiteread from her large-scale works such
as "Embankment", which filled the massive Turbine Hall in
London's Tate Modern.
Upon entering the gallery, visitors are greeted by the sight
of three concrete casts of common garden sheds, marked with the
rough grainy texture of wood and pock marks.
"They are casts from little humble buildings - sheds
essentially - and they're cast in concrete, so there is no
entrance, you can just see it from the outside," Whiteread said.
The works are a far cry from "Embankment" where Whiteread
decked out the Turbine Hall with thousands of translucent white
polythene casts of cardboard boxes in stacks or her "Judenplatz
Holocaust Memorial" in Vienna where she cast an inverted library
in concrete with the closed pages of the books turned outward in
remembrance of Austrian Jews killed by the Nazis.
"I'm hoping people will somehow think about how humble the
pieces are and maybe how our lives are and how we relate to the
world and really that all of this work is made from nothing,"
the artist told Reuters.
"These things are just very simple objects that we totally
take for granted from day to day."
The exhibition also features coloured resin casts of doors
and windows as well as her experimentation with smaller objects
such as tin cans, bones and bottles.
Whiteread, who is the first woman to have won Britain's
prestigious Turner Prize, is famous for her large scale
installations of houses, buildings and rooms exploring the
presence of empty spaces.
"The first thing I ever cast was a spoon. I pressed the
spoon into the sand and then poured in some metal and then what
I ended up with was a spoon without its 'spooness' and that was
a very kind of powerful starting point for me."