By Li-mei Hoang
| LONDON, April 9
LONDON, April 9 Brazilian photographer Sebastião
Salgado considers the eight years he spent documenting the
world's most dramatic landscapes and indigenous communities a
small price to pay for his art.
His latest exhibition, "Genesis", which opens at London's on
April 11 Natural History Museum features striking monochrome
images of lush rainforests, gigantic glaciers and Antarctic
penguins alongside indigenous tribes such as the Brazilian Zo'e
and Siberian Nenets.
"It was necessary to take eight years to photograph all of
these," Salgado said gesturing towards his captivating images of
albatrosses, whales and penguins from a trip to Argentina and
Antarctica.
"It looks like a long time because for us, time goes very
fast and eight years looks a lot but it is not in the speed of
the planet, the speed of nature, it is nothing, eight years is
nothing," he said.
The exhibition is Salgado's third long-term exploration of
global issues, following his critically acclaimed "Workers and
Migrations" series, which he hopes will help people to reflect
on the nature in a different way.
"I wanted to present places that were untouched and remain
so to this day. I want people to see our planet in another way,
to feel moved and be brought closer to it," he said.
"I have the hope that people who come to see these pictures,
will see our planet and see that we have incredible nature and
we have an incredible mineral planet that is as alive as we
are," he added.
Salgado, who is also a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, travelled
to 32 countries which included the Democratic Republic of Congo,
Ecuador and Madagascar to help highlight the delicate balance of
human relationships with nature and the plight of some of
world's indigenous communities.
It is an exhibition filled with vivid memories for the
photographer, who considers himself one of the most privileged
people in the world to have visited the indigenous tribes
featured in his latest exhibition.
"Going inside the forest with the (Amazonian) Indians, doing
long walks with them, going to fish. We had no food...we slept
everywhere, we did anything, we were so free," said Salgado.
"They live very well, they have incredible relations inside
their society."
One of the last in a generation of traditional print
photographers Salgado, 69, found the transition from film to
digital easy, but admits he still edits his pictures the
old-fashioned way by using contact sheets.
"I don't know how to edit in a computer ... they built
contact sheets for me, and I did it with a loop like I did
before all my life long," he said.
"I don't have Facebook, Twitter...I don't know how to switch
on a computer. There are other things. I am a generation that
saw other things. I am really not part of this. Not yet.
Probably one day I will be," he said.
The photographer trained as an economist and worked for the
International Coffee Organization before embarking on a career
in photography when his wife Leila gave him his first camera in
1973 to document travels in Africa.
Salgado shows no signs of slowing down despite his age, with
a busy schedule travelling to Brazil, Sumatra, New Guinea and
Tanzania for various projects. But he hopes to return to the UK
to visit Scotland.
"I have a big dream, which is to come to the north of
Scotland one day and photograph there," Salgado said.
"It was probably the most beautiful light I've seen in all
my life for black and white. The changing light. The incredible
greys, the incredible skies, these landscapes. I have a hope one
day if I can come to photograph Scotland for a long time, to do
something in Scotland and use my time to drink some very nice
Scottish whisky."
But for now, Salgado is content with his achievements so
far.
"All my life long, I tried to do my pictures, completely in
coherence with my way of life, with my ethics, with the
ideologies, and I had comfort, taking my pictures."