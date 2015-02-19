MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 26
DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Feb 19 Supermarket Asda, the British arm of United States retailer Wal-Mart, said on Thursday same store sales fell in its Christmas quarter, hurt by an escalating industry price war.
Asda, which trails UK market leader Tesco by annual revenue, said sales at stores open over a year, excluding fuel, were down 2.6 percent on a year ago in the 12 weeks to Jan. 4, its fiscal fourth quarter.
That compares to a third quarter decline of 1.6 percent. (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Neil Maidment)
DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, March 24 New orders for U.S.-made capital goods unexpectedly fell in February, but a surge in shipments amid demand for machinery and electrical equipment supported expectations for an acceleration in business investment in the first quarter.