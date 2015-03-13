LONDON, March 13 Britain said on Friday it believed its decision to become a founding member of the China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) was in its own national interest, shrugging off U.S. anxiety about the move.

"There will be times when we take a different approach (to the United States)," a spokesman for Prime Minister David Cameron told reporters, referring to the decision to join the bank. "We think that it's in the UK's national interest."

Britain had previously said it had sought to become a founding member of the AIIB, making it the first Western nation to embrace the China-backed institution, but the United States reacted frostily to the development. (Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Michael Holden)