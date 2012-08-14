LONDON Aug 14 WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange
is unaware whether he has been granted asylum by Ecuador, a
WikiLeaks spokesman said on Tuesday after a report in Britain's
Guardian newspaper that the Latin American country had decided
to do so.
"I cannot confirm. I just spoke to him (Assange) and he said
he had not been notified either," said WikiLeaks spokesman
Kristinn Hrafnsson.
Britain says it has a legal obligation to extradite Assange
to Sweden where he is wanted for questioning over alleged sexual
assault. The former computer hacker has been holed up inside
Ecuador's embassy in London since June 19 to avoid extradition.
Ecuadorean President Rafael Correa said on Monday he was
likely to announce a decision on whether to grant Assange
political asylum by the end of the week. He said he would have a
meeting with his foreign minister on Wednesday to discuss the
issue.
The Guardian quoted unnamed officials within Ecuador's
government as saying the decision had already been made.
It is not clear how Assange would travel to Ecuador if he is
granted asylum. By diplomatic convention, British police cannot
enter the embassy without Ecuador's approval. But he has no way
of boarding a plane to Ecuador without passing through London
and exposing himself to arrest.
