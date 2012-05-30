* UK Supreme Court rules to allow Assange extradition
* Assange given two weeks to seek reopening of appeal
* Sweden seeking extradition over alleged sex offences
By Michael Holden
LONDON, May 30 Britain's Supreme Court ruled on
Wednesday WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange can be extradited to
Sweden over alleged sex crimes, leaving the Australian with few
legal options after an 18-month legal battle.
Judges at Britain's highest court rejected by a majority of
5-2 Assange's argument that a European arrest warrant for his
extradition was invalid.
However, the court gave his lawyers two weeks to contest
their ruling, and any extradition has been put on hold until
Assange decides whether to challenge the judges's decision.
Two lower courts had already ruled in favour of the
extradition of Assange, a self-styled anti-secrecy campaigner
seen as a menace by Washington and other governments.
Swedish prosecutors want to question Assange over
allegations of rape and sexual assault made by two female former
WikiLeaks volunteers. He has been fighting a legal battle
against extradition since his arrest in Britain in Dec. 2010.
The former computer hacker gained international prominence
in 2010 when WikiLeaks began releasing secret video footage and
thousands of U.S. diplomatic cables about Iraq and Afghanistan,
in the largest leak of classified documents in U.S. history.
That made him a hero to anti-censorship campaigners. But
Washington was furious about the release of classified
documents.
Assange was not present at the court hearing but WikiLeaks
spokesman Kristinn Hrafnsson said he saw Washington's hand in
the ruling. "This is not the final outcome. What we have here is
retribution from the U.S.," he said.
Assange has faced widespread criticism that he put lives at
risk by blowing the cover of sources who spoke to diplomats and
intelligence agents in countries where it was dangerous to do
so.
WikiLeaks has since faded from the headlines due to a dearth
of scoops and a blockade by credit card companies that has made
donations to the site almost impossible. Assange's personal
standing has been damaged by the Swedish sex case and he has
lost support from most of his celebrity backers.
Since his detention, he has mostly been living under strict
bail conditions at the country mansion of a wealthy supporter in
eastern England. His associates say that amounts to 540 days
under house arrest without charge.
Assange's appeal hinges on a legal technicality rather than
the substance of the allegations of sexual misconduct or his
claims that the United States has been putting pressure on
Britain and Sweden to take action against him.
His lawyers argued the European Arrest Warrant (EAW) was
invalid because it was issued by a prosecutor and not a judge or
a court as required in Britain. Prosecutors acting for Sweden
say different countries have different legal procedures which
are allowable under the agreed EAW format.
EUROPEAN APPEAL POSSIBLE
After Wednesday's ruling the Supreme Court gave Assange two
weeks to seek to re-open the case. Assange's lawyers said some
of the judges appeared to have based their decision on a legal
point that had not been argued in court, preventing them from
making a counter-submission.
The flamboyant Australian could also take his case to the
European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).
If he successfully takes up either of those options, he
could get the extradition process put back on hold, and it could
be months before any conclusive verdict.
Per Samuelson, one of Assange's two Swedish lawyers, said
the legal team was still deciding whether to appeal, but he was
confident his client would be cleared if he had to go to Sweden.
"I feel a strong conviction that he will, in Sweden, in due
time, one way or another, be vindicated - he will be exculpated
and acquitted ... I look forward to this with confidence," he
told Reuters.
Assange's personal travails have accelerated WikiLeaks'
slide towards irrelevance since its heyday.
The suspected source of the site's biggest and most dramatic
2010 leaks, U.S. intelligence analyst Bradley Manning, is now
facing 22 criminal charges which, if he is convicted, could land
him in jail for life.
Manning's predicament has not encouraged any new sources to
come forward.
Instantly recognisable with his unusual white-blond hair,
Assange has appeared in an episode of hit U.S. animation show
"The Simpsons". He has also launched a talk show on Russia
Today, a Kremlin-funded English language TV station.
