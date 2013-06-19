(Removes extraneous 'not' from last par)
* Assange has spent one year inside London embassy
* Says will stay put even if sex claims disappear
* Hails Edward Snowden as a hero
By Andrew Osborn
LONDON, June 19 WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange
says he will not leave the sanctuary of the Ecuadorean Embassy
in London even if Sweden stops pursuing sexual assault claims
against him because he fears arrest on the order of the United
States.
In an interview with Reuters and others to mark the one-year
anniversary of taking refuge in the cramped diplomatic building,
Assange said he remained hopeful he might be able to leave but
offered little evidence to suggest he would be finding new
living quarters anytime soon.
"I wouldn't say I wouldn't leave," he said. "(But) my
lawyers have advised me I shouldn't leave the embassy because of
the risk of arrest in relation to the risk of arrest and
extradition to the United States."
When asked whether he would remain inside even if Sweden
dropped the investigation against him, Assange said: "That's
correct."
Assange chose his words carefully in the interview, which
was conducted last Friday under embargo. In a wide-ranging
discussion behind drawn white net curtains, Assange hailed
Edward Snowden, a former contractor for the U.S. National
Security Agency who made revelations about U.S. surveillance
programs, as a hero. He also railed against the
United States, Britain and his native Australia and talked about
his case with semi-legal expertise.
Assange, 41, fled to the Ecuadorean Embassy last June to
avoid extradition to Sweden, which wants to question him about
allegations of sexual assault and rape, which he denies.
He says he does not want to answer the allegations in person
because he believes Sweden would hand him over to the U.S.
authorities, who would try him for helping facilitate one of the
largest information leaks in U.S. history.
WikiLeaks began releasing thousands of confidential U.S.
documents on the Internet in 2010, embarrassing the United
States and, according to some critics, putting its national
security and people's lives at risk.
The court-martial of Bradley Manning, the U.S. soldier
accused of providing reams of classified documents to WikiLeaks,
is under way in Maryland.
Ecuador has granted Assange political asylum and allowed him
to shelter in its embassy, but Britain has made it clear he will
be arrested if he tries to leave the embassy, which is heavily
guarded by police.
As Assange spoke, at least four policemen ringed the
embassy.
WEIGHING RISKS
Assange said he initially thought he might be holed up in
the embassy, a diplomatic facility in one of London's swishest
areas, for up to two years. In the interview he did say how much
longer he expected to stay in the embassy but said his original
timetable was still a fair estimate.
But when asked whether he was worried about that the
situation could drag on much longer, he conceded it was a
possibility.
"Left to its own devices that is a risk, left to fate that
is a risk," he said. "There have been other cases, similar
deadlocks for political refugees in embassies, that have gone on
for dozens of years. However, we don't intend to leave the
situation to fate."
Assange, who looked pale, complained of a lack of sunlight,
saying there was a risk that people in his circumstances could
develop rickets.
He said he worked 17-hour days, exercised to try to keep
healthy and currently was working on a song about "the new
politics that has come about as a result of the Internet and
media distortion" with a popular Latin American musical group.
Assange said he never used email but had others read it for
him instead.
Casually dressed in jeans, an open-necked blue shirt and
athletic shoes, Assange nursed a cup of tea as he spoke,
becoming animated when it was suggested he had time on his hands
to think about his fate.
"Where do people get this crazy idea I have time on my hands
just because I'm stuck," he said. "It takes more time to do
things if you're in an embassy, not less."
He spoke enthusiastically about his political ambitions in
Australia, whose government he said was "perverted," and of the
popularity of the WikiLeaks political party there.
But it was his own case and legal predicament that Assange
circled back to time and time again.
It had become a "matter of prestige" for the governments
concerned, he said, and had developed into a geopolitical
standoff that he believed was politically motivated.
"It remains the case that it is highly unlikely that Sweden
or the United Kingdom will ever publicly say no to the United
States in this matter," he told his interviewers.
But he said he still held out some hope.
"Like most matters of international prestige solutions are
found which appear to be technical or enforced by a third party
such as an international court," Assange said. "I expect that
will happen in this matter also."
His own lawyers and the Ecuadorean government had concluded
a legal challenge could be mounted against Britain in the
International Court of Justice over his case, he said, but he
had decided not to do so for now because it "could take years."
When asked whether he had any regrets he said simply:
"Strategically it's been ... exactly what I had hoped for."
