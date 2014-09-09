LONDON, Sept 9 The total assets managed by the
members of UK trade body Investment Management Association (IMA)
rose by 500 billion pounds ($806 billion) to 5 trillion pounds
in 2013.
Over a third of the assets managed in the world's second
largest asset management centre comes from pension funds, making
them the largest client type for money manages in Britain, the
trade body said in a statement on Tuesday.
The industry manages about 2 trillion pounds, or nearly 40
percent, of its assets on behalf of foreign clients, IMA found
in its annual survey, rising from about 25 percent a decade ago.
($1 = 0.6203 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Carolyn Cohn)