LONDON, Sept 9 The total assets managed by the
members of UK trade body Investment Management Association (IMA)
rose by 500 billion pounds ($806 billion) - a 13 percent
increase - to 5 trillion pounds in 2013.
Over a third of the assets managed in the world's
second-largest asset management centre come from pension funds,
making them the largest client type for money managers in
Britain, the trade body said in a statement on Tuesday.
The industry manages about 2 trillion pounds, or nearly 40
percent, of its assets on behalf of foreign clients, IMA found
in its annual survey, rising from about 25 percent a decade ago
in a sign of its increasing internationalisation.
The top ten UK asset management firms account for 50 percent
of total assets, the IMA said.
The IMA said most UK asset management activity was
concentrated on London, but 11 percent, or nearly 560 billion
pounds in total assets, were managed in Scotland.
Markets are keenly awaiting the outcome of Scotland's
referendum on independence on Sept. 18, and its likely impact
for Scottish-headquartered insurers and asset managers such as
Standard Life and Martin Currie.
The survey was based on results of questionnaire responses
from 72 IMA member firms, combined with some third party data,
the IMA said.
($1 = 0.6203 British Pounds)
