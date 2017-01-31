LONDON, Jan 31 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Infested with
vermin, furnished with dirty carpets, broken beds and rotten
sofas - some of the accommodation Britain provides to asylum
seekers is a "disgrace", lawmakers said on Tuesday.
A report by the Home Affairs Committee revealed a catalogue
of problems, including children living in accommodation with
infestations of mice, rats or bed bugs, and pregnant women and
victims of rape and torture lacking adequate support.
Asylum seekers were given broken beds, some had to sleep on
the floor for weeks, while families with young children were
placed in shared accommodation with strangers, the report said.
"The state of accommodation for some asylum seekers and
refugees in this country is a disgrace," said Yvette Cooper,
chair of the cross-party committee.
"No one should be living in conditions like that," Cooper
said in a statement.
The number of people seeking asylum in Britain is relatively
low compared to other European countries. It stood at 41,280 in
the year to September 2016.
Germany, the European country with the highest numbers of
asylum seekers, received more than 200,000 applications in the
third quarter alone.
The committee found that even when accommodation and support
are of a good standard, housing is still far too concentrated in
Britain's most deprived areas.
It urged the Home Office (interior ministry) to act urgently
to raise standards, improve its inspection regime, deal with
delays in processing asylum claims and ensure there is adequate
funding.
The Home Office said Britain is committed to providing safe
and secure accommodation while applications are considered and
it "urgently" investigates any complaints.
The government signed contracts with three providers in 2012
to provide accommodation, transport and other related services
to asylum seekers.
"We work closely with our contractors to ensure they provide
accommodation that is safe, habitable, fit for purpose and
adequately equipped and we conduct regular inspections to check
that this is the case," the Home Office said in a statement.
Mike Adamson, chief executive of the British Red Cross, said
asylum seekers should be allowed to live in dignity, including
being provided with safe and secure homes while they await a
decision on their claim.
"In our work with asylum seekers, we bear witness to
unacceptable accommodation, including mothers who have had to
take new born babies back to dirty and infested flats, leading
to anguish, distress and possible health consequences," he said
in a statement.
Contractors have experienced higher costs than they
originally envisaged as the number of asylum seekers coming to
Britain has risen along with the cost of accommodation, the
report said.
When it drew up the contracts, the Home Office estimated
between 20,000 and 25,000 asylum seekers would need to be housed
at any one time but more than 38,000 were being accommodated by
February 2016, according to the report.
Growing delays in processing asylum seeker applications also
contributed to contractors having to house more people than they
are paid for, the report said.
