LONDON Aug 8 From a mechanical corkscrew and wine-pouring machine to a 1904 Olympic gold medal awarded to an amateur golfer, a selection of the unusual and unique will go under the hammer in Christie's "Out of the Ordinary" auction.

More than 90 lots are up for grabs in the Sept. 14 sale in London, the auction house said. Other items include a set of keys belonging to the lamp trimmer on board the Titanic and a history of the Leica camera including 107 of the principal models, according to the auction house.

"Robert Hunter was a 17 year-old amateur golfer and this medal is particularly rare because golf has actually only featured in the 1900 and 1904 Olympic Games," Celia Harvey of Christie's said of the gold medal.

"After a 112-year hiatus it actually returns to the Olympics this year in Rio so it's a very fitting time to be offering it."

(Reporting by Francis Maguire)