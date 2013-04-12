LONDON, April 12 Sex workers in London are being
forced to slash prices they charge clients because of the impact
of the recession on the British economy and an influx of foreign
competition, putting themselves at greater risk of attack,
according to a report.
The study by the Westminster City Council, the local
authority which covers much of central London, said sex workers
reported they were being forced to charge 50 percent less now
than they had done a few years ago as they coped with the impact
of the struggling economy like the rest of Britain.
That meant sex workers, who often worked alone, were
accepting clients who appeared more dangerous, putting them at
risk of rape, sexual assault, physical abuse and robbery.
"Falling demand and an increase in those selling sex has
resulted in a collapse in prices, with female sex workers in
particular taking more risks," said Councillor Ian Rowley,
chairman of Westminster's Sex Worker task group.
"As a result the risk of violence has increased
substantially."
Westminster covers Soho and Paddington, two districts long
associated with the sex trade. The report said exact figures
were hard to gauge but estimated there were 30 to 40 prostitutes
working on the street in Paddington with up to 100 known
brothels in Westminster, the highest number in London.
The number of women selling sex on their own off-street had
increased considerably in the last few years, with the majority
hailing from Eastern Europe, South America, particularly Brazil,
and South East Asia, especially China and Thailand, it added.
"In our interviews with sex workers, they reported a 50
percent reduction in prices over the last few years," the study
said. "This means that many sex workers are selling sex in more
risky environments in order to make enough money, putting them
at more risk of violence."
The report said the women working in "walk-up" brothels
earned from about 20 pounds ($30) an hour, seeing six clients in
one shift, while those in "mid-tier" establishments, often women
working on their own advertising via the internet or telephone
cards, would earn up to 200 pounds per hour.
In 2011, The English Collective of Prostitutes (ECP), a
welfare body for sex workers, said desperate British students
were turning to sex work to help make ends meet.